Ethiopia, Hunan Province Conclude Investment Accord

Ethiopia and Chinese Hunan Province entered a final stage of investment agreement with four giant companies reserving a place in the Ethio-Hunan Equipment Manufacturing.

Following the completion of an industrial park financed by the Chinese Exim Bank, the companies would enter into production phase. The construction of the park begins later this year at Adama Town, The Ethiopian Herald learnt at the Ethio-Hunan Forum yesterday.

At the event, MoU of investment was also signed among Ethiopian Investment Commission and Foton Sany, TBEA and Hunan Changgao companies. Accordingly, these companies would be among the first to set foot on the Ethio-Hunan Industrial Park.

Supplying products to many other countries, these companies are known for their quality vehicle, construction and energy equipment respectively.

With fixed assets of over 4.77 billion USD and nearly 40,000 employees, Foton was ranked fourth in China's auto industry and first in China's commercial vehicle segment, with a brand value of 13.037 billion USD.

"We will make a quick move to Ethiopia soon after the investment is approved and intend to export products to eight other COMESA countries. We will have a total investment capital of 481million USD," said Pan Linjian Foton Senior Sales Manager

TBEA is also the first transformer manufacturer in China and supplies high voltage electric equipment. Ethiopia has huge market potential with the government giving higher priority to energy development. Company representative Chuchi Zon said: "TBEA is keen on operating in the country not just to import but to begin production in the country."

As housing projects in Ethiopia surges due to the ongoing construction boom, Broad Homes Industrial International Co.Ltd Vice-President Bo Huang for his part said his company supplies precast products in quality and in quantities and the investment would contribute to improve building quality through the provision of standard precast materials.

As Chinese Hunan province is home to famed and leading manufactures, the cooperation agreement is vital to boost investment and technological advancement, said Dr. Arkebe Oqubay, Special Adviser to the premier.

Ethiopian Investment Commissioner Fitsum Arega also said the agreement is part of the Ethiopia and Hunan province recent efforts to boost mutual investment and cooperation. "These four and gigantic Chinese companies are well known for their respective brands and they will hopefully contribute to tap Ethiopian investment potential through building local capacity."