11 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zina Speak On National Team

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ellina Mhlanga

WITH two crucial tournaments coming their way between June and July, the Zimbabwe Netball Association are set to put into motion their preparations this month with the Under-21 going into camp in Harare.

The Under-21 will for the first time take part in the World Youth Cup in Gaborone, Botswana from July 8 to 16 and the senior team is set to battle it out in the Africa Championships from June 24 to 30 in Uganda.

The association had indicated that the senior side whose assignment is in June will get into camp this month together with the Under-21 side.

But ZINA president, Leticia Chipandu, yesterday said they are now going to have the Under-21 first, soon after the Easter Holiday for the global showpiece since most of them are not active compared to the seniors that are competing in the Super League. The senior team was also in Hong Kong last month for a tri-nations tournament as part of their build-up towards the continental tournament. "We want to start with the juniors now, soon after Easter, so that we assess them. We can start with 20 players then trim them to 14 and they will have the last camp two weeks before departure.

Zimbabwe

Police Spikes Use Illegal, Say Legal Experts

The use of spikes by police to enforce compliance is illegal with no space in a civilised society, as there are other… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.