WITH two crucial tournaments coming their way between June and July, the Zimbabwe Netball Association are set to put into motion their preparations this month with the Under-21 going into camp in Harare.

The Under-21 will for the first time take part in the World Youth Cup in Gaborone, Botswana from July 8 to 16 and the senior team is set to battle it out in the Africa Championships from June 24 to 30 in Uganda.

The association had indicated that the senior side whose assignment is in June will get into camp this month together with the Under-21 side.

But ZINA president, Leticia Chipandu, yesterday said they are now going to have the Under-21 first, soon after the Easter Holiday for the global showpiece since most of them are not active compared to the seniors that are competing in the Super League. The senior team was also in Hong Kong last month for a tri-nations tournament as part of their build-up towards the continental tournament. "We want to start with the juniors now, soon after Easter, so that we assess them. We can start with 20 players then trim them to 14 and they will have the last camp two weeks before departure.