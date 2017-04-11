Uganda: Bobi Wine's Family Members Threatening Us - Buganda Officials

Buganda Kingdom officials have asked popular local artiste Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine to restrain family members from threatening the Kingdom's employees over a recent land wrangle.

Bobi Wine recently criticised the demolition of a parking facility and a road leading to his famous One Love Beach in Busabaala, Wakiso District allegedly on Mengo orders.

Describing the move as an insincere act by officials of Buganda Kingdom, Bobi Wine, who claims to be loyal to Mengo and Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, looked on helplessly last Friday as a grader guarded by policemen, razed the 50-decimal area near the beach entrance.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Protocol and Kingdom Spokesman, Noah Kiyimba insists that Bobi Wine had occupied the land illegally and thus he and family members should desist from putting the "good name of the Kingdom in disrepute."

"Some members of Bobi Wine's family have made phone calls threatening Kingdom employees regarding this issue. We advise Bobi Wine to restrain his family members from making such threats," the statement reads in part.

Mengo claims that in December 2011, Bobi Wine deposited Shs 20 million (his own valuation) together with an application to occupy 0.5 acres of land and was duly informed that the lease application for this land had not been approved and should therefore not carry out activities beyond the confines of One Love Beach.

However Bobi Wine insisted on occupying the land and even further encroaching on the land by approximately another 1.5 acres, hence covering 2 acres illegally.

"On July 1, 2015, Bobi Wine was informed in writing to stop any activities he is carrying out on this land and advised to shift his One Love Beach parking lot within the legally leased 6.25 acres. Bobi Wine refused to adhere to all these instructions," the statement continues.

Bobi Wine maintains he occupied the land legally, but reiterates will not sue Mengo.