Zimbabwe: Fastjet Increases Number of Flights

Fastjet has increased the number of flights on its route between Harare and Victoria Falls in response to strong passenger demand.

The airline, which previously operated three weekly flights on the route on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, has added a Friday flight from 7 April 2017 to provide passengers with a convenient weekend away service.

Tickets for the additional flights are already on sale, with fares starting from $20 one-way, exclusive of all relevant government taxes of $18.

"fastjet advises passengers to book 21 days in advance of their intended departure date to save by taking advantage of its lowest priced fares.

"Our low-cost business model allows us to keep fares low for everyone, and rewarding passengers who book early with even lower fares, is just another way that fastjet is working to make flying even more affordable," says Faith Chaitezvi, fastjet regional marketing executive.

The fastjet flights on this route depart Harare International Airport at 16h15, landing at Victoria Falls International Airport at 17h25. The return flight takes off from Victoria Falls at 17h50, landing back in Harare at 18h55.

"We increased the frequency on our route between Harare and Victoria Falls to include a Friday flight as we want to offer Zimbabweans an affordable and reliable service that allows quick weekend getaways," said Ms Chaitezvi.