Tanzania: Future Looks Bright Under 'Fee-Free' Education, Says Jaffo

Dodoma — The average pass rate for most kids at primary school has remained stable for the past five years despite a drop in the number of school enrolment, a new report says.

Combined average pass rates in literacy and numeric tests for Standard Seven remained at 72 per cent while that in Standard .

Three slightly dropped to 35 per cent in 2015, down from 37 per cent in 2014.

A study conducted by Uwezo East Africa in Tanzania, shows four out of ten or 42 per cent of pupils in ultra-poor households can read and do basic mathematics compared to six out of ten or 58 per cent of their counterparts in nonpoor- households.

The new report comes at a time the country is embarking on 'fee-free education' for pupils and students in ordinary secondary school. Reports have shown further that since adaptation of 'fee-free' education the teacher-pupil ratio for Standard One in public primary schools had risen three-fold to 1:164 from 1:51.

Despite a fluctuating rates in narrow range, Deputy Minister in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG) Seleman Jaffo the government was still committed to improving average student performance.

To facilitate the government ambition, the deputy minister said over 79,000 primary school teachers have been trained to master literacy and numeric skills teaching capacity.

"We expect after four more years the performance of pupils in reading and ability to do basic mathematics would improve," he said. He said the country also recorded a serious shortage of textbooks, teachers and fully-equipped classrooms, however some challenges have been addressed.

The official said the government is therefore expecting to distribute over 20 million textbooks for primary schools and subsequently increase school funding from 18bn/- to 22bn/- per month effectively from next financial year. "I am optimistic the future is bright," he said when launching the report here yesterday.