11 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Future Looks Bright Under 'Fee-Free' Education, Says Jaffo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylivester Domasa

Dodoma — The average pass rate for most kids at primary school has remained stable for the past five years despite a drop in the number of school enrolment, a new report says.

Combined average pass rates in literacy and numeric tests for Standard Seven remained at 72 per cent while that in Standard .

Three slightly dropped to 35 per cent in 2015, down from 37 per cent in 2014.

A study conducted by Uwezo East Africa in Tanzania, shows four out of ten or 42 per cent of pupils in ultra-poor households can read and do basic mathematics compared to six out of ten or 58 per cent of their counterparts in nonpoor- households.

The new report comes at a time the country is embarking on 'fee-free education' for pupils and students in ordinary secondary school. Reports have shown further that since adaptation of 'fee-free' education the teacher-pupil ratio for Standard One in public primary schools had risen three-fold to 1:164 from 1:51.

Despite a fluctuating rates in narrow range, Deputy Minister in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG) Seleman Jaffo the government was still committed to improving average student performance.

To facilitate the government ambition, the deputy minister said over 79,000 primary school teachers have been trained to master literacy and numeric skills teaching capacity.

"We expect after four more years the performance of pupils in reading and ability to do basic mathematics would improve," he said. He said the country also recorded a serious shortage of textbooks, teachers and fully-equipped classrooms, however some challenges have been addressed.

The official said the government is therefore expecting to distribute over 20 million textbooks for primary schools and subsequently increase school funding from 18bn/- to 22bn/- per month effectively from next financial year. "I am optimistic the future is bright," he said when launching the report here yesterday.

Tanzania

All Set for Kiswahili to Be Official in the Region

The Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community (EAC) will be amended in order to include Kiswahili as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.