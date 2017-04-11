Tanzania: It's All Smiles As Passengers Await New Ship

Mwanza — Lake Victoria travellers have every reason to smile following government's plan to buy a new ship.

President John Magufuli in March last year pledged during his Mwanza regional tour that a new ship would be bought to ply the Lake Victoria waters.

"During my presidential campaign I promised to buy a new ship; I have no any other option than implementing my promise," he said. According to the Marine Services Company Limited (MSCL) Acting General Manager, Erick Hamis, the procedures for procuring the ship were at a good stage. He said his company was now looking for a contractor and that all procedures would be completed by June this year.

He commended the president for his bold initiative to help the marine transport sector in the Lake Zone. The new ship, valued at 50bn/- would have the capacity to carry 1,200 passengers and 400 tons of cargo. Hamis said MSCL has short and longterm plans to repair its ships that have led to paralysis of its business activities.

"The short-term plan that will take 24 months kicked off in January this year in which four ships would be repaired while the long-term plan shall repair the three ships," he added. The vessels that would undergo minor repairs are Mv Clarias, Mv Serengeti, Mv Wimbi (Lake Victoria) and MT Sangara of Kigoma.

Hamis was optimistic that by next month, Mv Serengeti that ferries passengers for Mwanza and Bukoba routes will have resumed operations while MT Sangara repairs are expected to be completed in July this year. The long-term plan would involve the repair of MV Victoria, MV Butiama and MV Liemba.