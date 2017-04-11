11 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: It's All Smiles As Passengers Await New Ship

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mwanza — Lake Victoria travellers have every reason to smile following government's plan to buy a new ship.

President John Magufuli in March last year pledged during his Mwanza regional tour that a new ship would be bought to ply the Lake Victoria waters.

"During my presidential campaign I promised to buy a new ship; I have no any other option than implementing my promise," he said. According to the Marine Services Company Limited (MSCL) Acting General Manager, Erick Hamis, the procedures for procuring the ship were at a good stage. He said his company was now looking for a contractor and that all procedures would be completed by June this year.

He commended the president for his bold initiative to help the marine transport sector in the Lake Zone. The new ship, valued at 50bn/- would have the capacity to carry 1,200 passengers and 400 tons of cargo. Hamis said MSCL has short and longterm plans to repair its ships that have led to paralysis of its business activities.

"The short-term plan that will take 24 months kicked off in January this year in which four ships would be repaired while the long-term plan shall repair the three ships," he added. The vessels that would undergo minor repairs are Mv Clarias, Mv Serengeti, Mv Wimbi (Lake Victoria) and MT Sangara of Kigoma.

Hamis was optimistic that by next month, Mv Serengeti that ferries passengers for Mwanza and Bukoba routes will have resumed operations while MT Sangara repairs are expected to be completed in July this year. The long-term plan would involve the repair of MV Victoria, MV Butiama and MV Liemba.

Tanzania

All Set for Kiswahili to Be Official in the Region

The Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community (EAC) will be amended in order to include Kiswahili as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.