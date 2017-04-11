Tanzania: Flightlink Introduces Dar es Salaam-Dodoma Daily Fights

Flightlink has introduced daily flight services between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, thanks to the demand created for moving the country's capital to the centre of the country.

The scheduled and chartered service airline said the one hour flight depart in Dar, the firm hub, at 0700hrs and return 0930hrs--but in some days a week the evening flight is available. The Flightlink, Managing Director, Munawer Dhirani said the flight also serve Iringa and started at a discount of 25 per cent.

"On some days, in the week, the route will be served with a morning and evening flight, for those who may not need to spend the night in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and or Iringa," he said. According to the airline information, Dar es Salaam-Dodoma fare is 200 US dollar (around 440,000/-) and Dodoma- Iringa is 50 US dollars (110,000/-).

Dhirani said the schedule will also facilitate travellers connecting to some of other Flightlink destinations such as Zanzibar, Pemba, Arusha and Mombasa.

The flights were introduced since the beginning of this month. He said they appreciate the work done by the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) on their great management, support and facilitation for the air transport industry and other stakeholders in the sector on conducting the safest possible level in accordance with international standards.

Flightlink is an East African regional airline servicing multiple domestic destinations within Tanzania and Kenya-- Mombasa.

It was voted number one mid-sized Tanzanian business for 2016, thanks to their diverse fleet of well maintained, comfortable and reliable aircraft. The airline started operation almost eight years ago, with a single Cessna 206 aircraft.

Today has a fleet of seven aircraft, one Cessna Citation 560, two Beechcraft 1900, one Embraer Brasilia 120ER, two Cessna Caravan 208B and one Cessna 206 Turbo.

Flightlink connects all major airlines operating out of Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar to the most exotic safari destinations in the country.