Ghana: Mr. Eazi's Song Featured in New Ad for Diddy's Ciroc

'Skin Tight,' a song by Afrobeats Star Mr. Eazi has been featured in a new advert by Ciroc. The song plays in the background whilst Diddy and his clique party in an unnamed nightclub.

The DJ Juls-produced song was released in August 2015 and features Efya. It is one of the songs that catapulted Eazi to his international success.

A new career highlight, it adds to the recent achievements chalked by him: his mixtape Life Is Eazi - Accra to Lagos charted at number four on Billboard World Charts weeks ago. He also made history as the first African artiste to have his song premiered on Zane Lowe's World Record show on Beats 1 Radio.

P. Diddy used Mr. Eazi's song, Skintight for a Ciroc ad. African music is taking over! pic.twitter.com/ADIubKAMkk

He was born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and received his elementary and secondary education in Lagos, Nigeria.

Eazi is a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Coventry University with a MSc degree in Engr/Management.

He gained mainstream attention in Ghana with his song 'Bankulize produced by DJ Juls, and has collaborated with the likes of Sarkodie, Pappy Kojo and Efya.

His other hits include Skin Tight, Anointing, HollUp and Shitor.

Eazi was excluded from the 2016 Ghana Music Awards even though he had a good year. Organizers of the award scheme claimed he could not be nominated he is not Ghanaian.

He was awarded the WAMVA Special Recognition Award by WatsUp TV in the same year, and currently signed to WizKid's StarBoy Worldwide label.