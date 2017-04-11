The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has commended the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for handling the Mwenezi East by-election in a "smart and transparent" manner.

ZESN, which is funded by donors, usually produces negative reports on the handling of elections by ZEC and has been under fire for trying to please those who fund it.

ZESN's comment trashes former Masvingo Minister of State and Zimbabwe People First candidate, Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, who pulled out of the race saying there was voter intimidation.

ZESN said voting and counting went on smoothly throughout the day at polling stations where it visited or had static observers.

"Counting procedures were conducted in line with prescribed procedures, with results being displayed at the end of the counting process at polling stations and at the constituency collating centre," said ZESN in a statement.

"At all the ward and constituency collation centres where ZESN observed, party agents who were present signed the V11 forms."

ZESN observers' reports revealed that all polling stations successfully completed set-up and opening procedures on time.

"Everywhere, ZESN observed all the required voting materials such as ballot boxes, ballot papers, ZEC official stamp, indelible ink marker pens and the voters' roll were available at the time of opening," it said.

"In addition, at all polling stations were adequate polling personnel with an average of six officials at each polling station. The conduct of the polling officials was commendable and professional and in accordance with procedures and regulations."

On political agents, ZESN said of the three political parties contesting the by-election, Zanu-PF and Free Zimbabwe Congress managed to deploy comprehensively around the constituency.

"It is imperative for political parties to invest in the deployment of election agents to enable them to speak authoritatively on the electoral processes," said the organisation.

"ZESN commends the assigning of three magistrates to deal with cases of violence and intimidation for the Mwenezi East by-election in line with Section 133J (3) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13).

"ZESN, however, calls for consistency and continuity in the implementation of this provision and for the police and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) to take action on the reported cases of intimidation and violence."

ZESN deployed 32 observers as part of its observation of the Mwenezi East National Assembly by-election.

The static observers were deployed at each of the eight ward collation centres, selected polling stations, as well as the constituency collation centres, whilst the mobile teams were roving around the constituency.

Zanu-PF candidate Cde Joosbi Omar garnered 18 700 votes, compared to Mr Welcome Masuku of NCA, who was a distant second with a paltry 482 votes, while Mr Turner Mhango of Free Zimbabwe Congress Party polled 386 votes.

The Mwenezi East seat became vacant following the death of Cde Joshua Moyo of Zanu-PF on 22 December last year.