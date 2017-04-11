10 April 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man Jailed 7 Years for Abusing Command Agric Inputs

A local man has been slapped with a seven-year jail term after he was convicted of abusing inputs worth over $2,000 which were meant for government's Command Agriculture scheme.

Shepherd Mukaka, 35, recently appeared before magistrate Shane Kubonera facing fraud charges.

The court heard that Mukaka of Verenge high density suburb approached Command Agriculture officers in Makoni last November pretending to be a genuine farmer.

He lied that he owned five hectares in Ward 38, Makoni Central.

The district command agriculture team supplied him with inputs for five hectares.

Court heard Mukaka received 5x25kg bags of maize seed, 32x50kg bags of compound D and 24 x 50kg bags of Ammonium Nitrate for the exercise.

Mukaka reportedly diverted the inputs to other uses.

The matter came to light when the district verification team carried out a monitoring and evaluation exercise on all farmers contracted to the programme.

When Mukaka was approached, he took the officers to his relative's Arrafat farm in Rusape.

The officers were satisfied with progress at the farm owned by one Farai Mapako.

However, Mukaka's luck ran out after Mapako was alerted that he used his plot to cover up for his fraud.

Mapako approached the verification team and disclosed that the farm they were shown by Mukaka was his.

The verification officers approached Mukaka who failed to account for the inputs that he had accessed, leading to his arrest.

Nothing was recovered.

