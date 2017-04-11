Gambia: Election Observers Say Na Elections Free and Fair

It was almost at the end of the twentieth century when the internet was introduced to the common man; it has since then… Read more »

The election observer teams involved in observing the April 6 National Assembly elections in The Gambia have all described the elections as free, fair and transparent. They also made recommendations for improvement in the electoral process. The observer teams include the EU, the AU, ECOWAS and a coalition of CSOs. They made these remarks in their preliminary reports and at press briefings. See pages 12 to 14 for their detailed comments.

