10 April 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Independent Candidate Arrested After Clash

By Mustapha Jallow

Foroyaa has learned that Momodou Jarju, an independent candidate for Brikama North in the April 6 election was arrested for assaulting a woman after an incident involving UDP supporters jubilating in front of his home. He was released shortly afterwards.

The spokesperson for the police Inspector Foday Conta, confirmed the story and said that on Thursday 6th April 2017, around 7pm, a group of jubilant fans of UDP candidate for Brikama North, Alhagie S. Darboe were on the streets to celebrate the victory of their candidate in the just recently concluded National Assembly Election results.

"When the group arrived around the compound of Mr. Momodou Jarju commonly known as BU Jarju who lost the N/A elections to Mr. Alhagie S. Darboe of the UDP, they were chanting, drumming, singing and dancing," he noted.

However, the police spokesperson added that among the UDP supporters, some were using abusive and provocative language towards Mr. BU Jarju who was busy addressing his sympathizers to remain calm and accept his defeat in good faith. "The continuous provocation prompted Mr. Jarju who was armed with a stick to go to the street and attempt to disperse the joyous crowd from his compound area. In the process, he hit one Jamai Manjang a 21 year old of Brikama Daruhairu with a stick on her neck causing injuries on her," he narrated.

He said that the incident was reported to Brikama Kabafita Police Post who escorted the victim to the Brikama Health center, where she was treated and discharged on the same day.

In the meantime he explained that BU Jarju was detained and charged for Common Assault contrary to section 227 of the criminal code cap 10, vol III of the revised laws of the Gambia. Asked whether Mr. Jarju is still held, he said no and quickly added that the man was released on bail and was asked to be reporting at the said station in Brikama.

