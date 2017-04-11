11 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: State-Led Investigation Into West Darfur Camp Killings

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Geneina — The Government of Sudan will form a committee to investigate the incidents in Kerending in El Geneina locality which have led to the killing of three camp residents. The UN-AU peacekeeping mission has been handed a memorandum by displaced people.

The memo by a group of displaced people demands the accountability of the police and security forces who opened fire on the protesters in the camp on Sunday, killing two women and a child, and wounding twelve others.

As on Sunday, when the demonstration erupted, the signatories rejected the relocation of the Rokorko Market to the El Shaabi Market, outside of the camp. One of them told Radio Dabanga that they will assign a committee in order to count the losses of the vendors and camp residents, after their property went up in flames.

Witnesses told this station that police and security forces started a fire in Rokoro Market stalls after the Commissioner ordered them to implement his decision by force. This angered camp residents who set fire to the police post and a number of locality buildings. Others took to the streets in a protest march.

The memorandum signatory said that they hope to coordinate the opening of a fund to receive donations for the treatment of the wounded and orphan care. There has been no reaction from the hybrid peacekeeping mission Unamid on the memorandum so far.

Yesterday the government announced to form an investigative committee and count the losses. It will be headed by the head of the legal department in West Darfur and is expected to submit its final report within two weeks.

The situation is calm but has remained tense yesterday, a camp elder said. "People are still extremely angry about what happened." Shooting police and security forces purposedly targeted people in the chest, the abdomen, and the thighs, a legal expert confirmed yesterday after a medical source reported to this station the outcome of the medical investigation of the victims.

Sudan

SPLM-N Internal Strife, the Chance for Renewal

The Sudanese government’s chief negotiator in peace talks with the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.