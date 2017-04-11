Somalia: Somali President Meets Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi received, at the Qasr Al Bahr Palace, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, who is currently visiting the country.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed President Farmajo and his accompanying delegation, and they discussed the fraternal relations between both countries and the means of strengthening and developing these relations to serve their common benefits.

During the meeting, areas of co-operation between the two countries in different fields were demonstrated, including a number of development projects by the UAE for the Somalian people to rebuild and build Somalian national institutions and offer community and charity support.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was informed by President Farmajo about the Somalian government's efforts to combat terrorism and fight local terrorist organisations and groups, maintaining the security and stability of Somalian land.

President Farmajo expressed the deep appreciation of the Somalian people for the UAE's constant support that contributed in supporting the stability of Somalia, while highlighting that the UAE's positive position is valued, appreciated and present in the memory of the Somalian people.

He expressed his appreciation for the leadership of the UAE and its constant support for the Somalian people, even in their darkest times, and he greatly valued the positive and friendly communication of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Somalia and its people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will continue to support Somalia and assist in building its national institutions to support its security, stability and development.

His Highness wished the Somalian people all that is good and advanced, and to achieve their aspirations and hopes through co-operation, integration and their national advantages.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed out the UAE's continuing commitment for its historic relations with the Somalian people, and its support for the efforts of President Farmajo in striving for security, stability and development.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Security Council, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court in Abu Dhabi.

Attending from the Somalian side were Youssef Gharad, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Abdulqader Moallem Nour, Minister of Presidential Affairs; Hassan Sheikh Ali, National Security Consultant, as well as a number of officials.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammed Ahmed Othman Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to Somalia, and Abdel Qadir Shaikhi Mohammed Al Hatemi, Somalia's Ambassador to the UAE.