Liberia: Add Value to Yourself

Margibi County Gender Coordinator Danilette D. Asilton and graduates of the WREE program in Kakata Margibi County Gender Coordinator has challenged women, especially market women in the county and the country at large to add value to their lives.

She made the call on Saturday, April 8, at the George V. Gibson United Methodist High School in Kakata, the provincial city during the graduation ceremony of students of the Government of Liberia-UN Joint Program on Rural Women Economic Empowerment or WREE project.

The project aims at enhancing market women's skills in business development and adult literacy, amongst other skills. The project targeted a total of 35 women in the Kakata Market, 27 of whom successfully graduated with certificates.

But speaking to reporters following the program, Gender Coordinator Madam Asilton called on the graduates to engage in activities that would add value to their lives. She noted that this could be achieved by engaging in programs that would improve their knowledge and make them versatile.

According to her, no one ever tells what life would land at any time in life, so it is necessary to make use of available opportunities to prepare for future challenges. "If you were an individual, who may not have been fortune to have entered formal classroom, now you have the opportunity to go and learn to read and write your name and learn basic numbers and literacy, counting numbers, calculating and as well as being able to form two three letter word and make up a sentence or sentences. So if you didn't have that opportunity to do that and now you have that opportunity, it is value added to your life", she told the graduates, most of who are mature women.

Ms. Asilton indicated that women will be able the help themselves and not only depend on others when they are knowledgeable about things that could benefit them greatly.

She thanked the Kakata Market Women for utilizing the opportunity by forming part of the WREE project and called on other women to make use of the program.