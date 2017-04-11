Liberia: U.S. Donates Computers to LNP

The US Embassy near Monrovia has donated computers and printers to the Liberia National Police or LNP to help enhance the capacity of officers and boost the work of the force.

US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission and Charged' Affaires Mr. Samuel R. Watson III, says the donation to the LNP is part of US Government's work with the force in ensuring a peaceful society through the rule of law and the protection of lives of individuals and citizens here.

Following the presentation of the items to Police Inspector General Col. GregoryColeman at the LNP Headquarters on Capitol Hill Monday, 10 April, Mr. Watson told journalists that the donation included eight laptopcomputers and some printers.

The US envoy has assured that the Embassy continues to look at possible ways to help the LNP just as it has done in the past. Having received the donation, Police Inspector General Col. Coleman thanked the US Embassy, saying the US has remained a trusted partner to the LNP. Col. Coleman says the LNP is not surprised by the donation made by the US Embassy, and pledged that the items given would be used for the intended purpose, especially in enhancing the capacity of officers to better perform.

"We are very grateful and we look forward to other trusted partners to come and as well emulate the good example of the American people",Col. Coleman told journalists in a brief interview upon receiving the donation

Monday.

The Police Chief says "we do have bilateral relationship with the USGovernment", and as such, constraints faced by the police here are not strange to them, adding that they are aware of whatever the police arefaced with.

He says the computers will be utilized where they are most needed, in an effort to maximize why they were given to the LNP. The police chief concluded that based on the bilateral relationship with the US,information has been shared, noting that whichever way the US can come in to support, the LNP would appreciate it.