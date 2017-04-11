11 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Norwegian Ambassador Visits Malawi News Agency - 'Ready to Support Capacity Building'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Solister Mogha

The Royal Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi, Kikkan Haugen Monday visited various sections under the Department of Information in Lilongwe to appreciate and learn some of the functions of the Directorate.

Among the sections, the Ambassador visited included; Malawi News Agency (Mana) Headquarters, film unit, technical and publications.

Speaking after the visit, Haugen said the main objective of his visit was to understand how the department operates, its capacity and learn about the relationship between the Department and other media houses in the country.

He said he was impressed to note that the Department of Information plays a crucial role among which is making sure that the public is aware of various projects that the government was implementing.

"I am quite impressed with what I have learnt especially how the Department is carrying out its functions. What pleases me is the fact that the Department acts like a vehicle of information to and from various agencies as well as the government" the Ambassador said in brief.

Haugen described information as one of the driving engines of the country's development and appealed to government to always strive in bridging the information gap.

"It is only when the people are well informed it is when they can actively participate in the development agenda of the country.

"We commend Malawi government for passing the Access to Information Bill which empowers Malawians to access any information they want and that way, participate in the developmental activities of the country," he observed.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador has promised to continue supporting Malawi government through the Department of Information in enhancing the communication sector in the country.

"Capacity building is one of the issues that we must consider and as Norway we are ready to support," he pointed out.

Deputy Director in the Ministry Of Information, Arthur Chipenda said the Ambassador's visit offers an opportunity for Malawi to learn from Norway on how the communication sector could be developed as well as managed.

"It is really an honour for the Ambassador to visit our department and appreciate what we do. We discussed a number of issues but the emphasis on how we can strengthen the communication sector of the country.

"As a country, we expect to learn a lot from Norway, for instance on the issue of access to information Bill, our friends are far away us and we can learn from their experience," he explained.

Chipenda added, "We briefed the Ambassador on the challenges that we face as an institution as well as the aspects of Malawi journalism as a whole."

This is the first time that the Ambassador has visited sections of Department of Information in the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology.

Malawi

Sex Workers Elect New Leadership

Thyolo-Luchenza Sex Workers Association has elected new leadership during elections held on Friday at Luchenza Community… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.