Liberia: Sham

Photo: Boakai Fofana

Inside a Liberian market building (file photo).

The much-talked about Go-slow action planned by the Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia (PATEL) Monday was faintly observed by the business community. Juxtaposed to previous Go-slow action, it appears Monday was a complete -Some Complied, Others Ignored; What Went Wrong?

Not every business entity complied with the much-publicized go-slow action of the Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia (PATEL) as it turned out as a 'sham' to some extent, therefore not garnering the anticipated steam to beat the government into submission.

The protest's rather maddening outcome where others complied and many more did not leaves more questions on the minds of concerned Liberians than answers. The leadership PATEL had rallied businesses across the length and breadth of the country into a go-slow action as a form of protest against what it terms undesirable actions being carried on by the government.

Some of these actions, according to PATEL, are having disproportionate effects on businesses across the country. The protest (Go-slow) was planned for Monday, April 10, 2017 to compare compliance in the wake of resistance of the US dollar against the Liberian dollar and other harsh business conditions.

But it was observed that the go-slow action was rather a sham that brings to bear the kind of seeming of disunity existing in the organization. Unlike the previous protest which engendered results wherein all businesses remained closed for more than two days, yesterday's proved contrary as there were fewer business entities that closed to the public, though opened later in the day.

As early as 8:00am, some businesses opened their doors while others dilly-dallied perhaps to observe what would unfold. Our reporter who traveled from Duala to central Monrovia said he saw a good number of businesses (stores and shops) along the route from Duala to Vai town opened in the early hours, contrary to the PATEL's go-slow calls.

He also said the same was in central Monrovia while fewer business entities shut their doors. But as time elapsed, he said, more and more businesses opened their doors for transactions.

He said "Things were completely different from the initial protest by the group." He viewed the huge difference between the two protests as a sign of seeming disunity.

Quoting one trader who opened his shop contrary to go-slow action, he said "the entire business community was in total unity as they locked down the city closing all of their business centers in adherence to their leaders' call."

The trader said, "Monrovia's streets that were completely empty during the first phase of the protest were different on Monday April 10, 2017 as others were seen moving majestically with their normal hustle."

It was in the morning between 8-10am that the streets were empty and businesses closed, after that, some of the business centers decided to open their businesses and continue with their normal activities, while others remain closed.

Our reporter said along the Bushrod Island, waterside, red-light and other busy commercial areas across the city, some businesses were opened, while some were closed different from what they did for the first protest.

Although they said it was a sit-in-protest, but the unity was not as compared to the first decision reached that was displayed in their action on that fateful day across the city.

First protest

The first protest called by PATEL was classified as complete success. Stores, shops and other business areas remained closed for the lifespan of the shut-down protest, compelling government into discussion with the leadership.

The shut-down was against the backdrop of a sky-rocketing exchange rate between the United States and Liberians as well as the imposition of exacerbating tariffs inbound goods at the Freeport of Liberia and other points of entry.

"During the first protest by the business organization, there were total unity as almost all of the business centers in Monrovia and its immediate environs were closed and owners showing uncompromising postures," our reporter who roamed the city observed.

"This unity was also proven by the fact that Broad Street and other busy commercial streets across the city appeared as ghost locations during the first phase of the protest which locked down the entire Monrovia for three consecutive days."

"Some of those busy commercial centers including Red-light, Waterside, Duala and other busy commercial hubs were completely a ghost during the first phase of the protest few months ago."

What happens?

Why the call for go-slow did not hold provoked public debate, with many inferring that it might have been for the various warnings issued by the Liberian Government to cancel the protest.

Besides, others said it might have been that some of the business people were afraid, given the history of the month of April in the country. The Month of April accounts for Liberia's nauseating history.

The rice riot of April 14, 1979, the Coup d'état of April 12, 1980, the April 6, 1996 Monrovia fighting between armed factions are stacking reminder of Liberia's bitter past.

Some alleged that officials of PATEL are not petty traders and as such, such protest has no effect on them because they are not paying 'everyday susu' a local financial club in Liberia.

Government's warning

Justice Minister Frederick Cherue has warned the Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia (PATEL), particularly those who shut down their business centers to bear the consequence to remain perpetually closed.

He said the go-slow action by PATEL has some level of political foul-plays on grounds that the group does not have concrete reasons for their action. Cllr. Cherue wondered why the government was still pushing its call in spite of government's intervention on some fronts to address issues raised earlier.

PATEL has no genuine reason for their go-slow action as the group has since failed to provide proof for all its claims, the Minister argued. "We cited PATEL for a meeting and during that meeting they complained about the police, but later they said it wasn't the police, it is rather the tariff increment which both groups resolved".

"Everyone who will close down his or her business area, he/she will have to close it down for good. If they do not want to make business in Liberia it is up to them, as a matter of fact, government is not the that gives them money to do business, but they should bear in mind the consequence", Cherue warned.

He furthered that the government has met up with all of the demands as requested previously but the group continues to bring other things up which the government can no longer accept.

The Government described PATEL's action as a form of intimidating and threatening owners of businesses across Monrovia as means to force them to join the planned protest action to demonstration.

It warned the group to desist as its action is in conflict with the laws of Liberia. However, the government vouched to not continue discussion with a group that has planned to breach Liberia's peace by destroying normal activities to strain the already stressed economy.

"While government recognizes the rights of an individual or group, it advices that such demonstration or grievances, must be channeled through the law. PATEL leadership has raised several concerns regarding the ECOWAS extended tariff and inspection of imported goods, payment of taxes in foreign currency among others as factors affecting the group.