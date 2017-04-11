8 April 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Huawei Reports Solid Growth

Huawei, a Chinese-tech giant,has reported a net profit of 5.3 billion dollars during 2016. This performance helped the company to achieve a solid year-on-year growth. However, the firm's net profit margin sat at 7.1pc for 2016; the lowest rate in at least a decade.

The Company's annual spending on research and development reached 11 billion dollars. Earlier this week Huawei Consumer Business Group introduced HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI P10 Plus to the Ethiopian market. The Company is the world's third-largest smartphone maker next to Apple and Samsung.

It has aimed to collect 150 billion dollars in sales by around 2020. Founded in 1987, Huawei has a presence in over 170 countries.

