Zimbabwe: Chitembwe Confident in His Defence

LLOYD Chitembwe has tipped the CAPS United defence to be the envy of every coach in the Castle Lager Premiership as he believes his Class of 2017 have the qualities to make them the best in the league this season.

The Green Machine have started their title defence with some solid showing after getting four points in their opening two matches.

Chitembwe said his team's rearguard, though still work in progress, will be the key component in the quest to win back-to-back titles like they did in 2004 and 2005.

Makepekepe's back four is made up of vice-captain Hardlife Zvirekwi, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Justice Jangano and former Soccer Star Denis Dauda with the likes of Valentine Musarurwa, Zvikomborero Biseki and Charlton Munzabwa making the reserves.

Injured first-choice goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda has also been impressive between the sticks while Jorum Muchambo came back into the team and made a difference on Sunday with some good saves, much to the delight of the coach.

"Mark my words, by the end of the season this team will have conceded the least number of goals. Remind me about this at the end of the season," said Chitembwe. Makepekepe played a goalless draw against Shabanie Mine in their opening match.

Chitembwe was hurt by the way his side conceded the goal against Harare City in the 2-1 win at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Green Machine were caught off-guard after they had taken an important lead soon after the restart through Tafadzwa Rusike when Harare City's Jerry Chipangura found space and unleashed a thunderbolt that beat the goalkeeper via a deflection.

"Each time you concede obviously there is something very wrong. At the end of the day I'm very happy with their contribution because they only let in one goal I'm sure in the last four-five games that we have played and that's remarkable," said Chitembwe.

Makepekepe will play Sunday Chidzambwa's ZPC Kariba away at Nyamhunga on Good Friday.

The Premier Soccer League have released a bumper Easter programme with this Good Friday clash among the pick of the crop.

Their big rivals Dynamos will get the Easter programme underway in Harare when they host Premiership returnees Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium.

The Harare giants are looking for their first win this season following the disappointment at Triangle where they let go a two-goal advantage and settled for a share of the spoils against Taurai Mangwiro's men.

After losing the first match against FC Platinum 0-1 at home, DeMbare will be targeting to give their supporters a win to cheer up the terraces.

Log leaders Ngezi Platinum will be back home as they host How Mine at Baobab. The platinum miners have maintained their perfect start with a 3-0 thrashing of Hwange away at the Colliery last Sunday.

Former champions Chicken Inn will play FC Platinum at Luveve on the same day while exciting newboys Yadah Stars make the long trip to Beitbridge for a good test against Tsholotsho.

Another interesting fixture is expected between Harare City and Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium. The clash pitting Bantu Rovers and Triangle at Luveve will bring the curtain down to the Easter programme.

Fixtures

Good Friday: Shabanie v Bulawayo City (Maglas), Chicken Inn v FC Platinum (Luveve), Dynamos v Black Rhinos (NSS), Tsholotsho v Yadah (Dulivadzimu), ZPC Kariba v CAPS United (Nyamhunga)

Saturday

Harare City v Highlanders (NSS), Ngezi v How Mine (Baobab)

Sunday

Chapungu v Hwange (Ascot)

Easter Monday

Bantu Rovers v Triangle (Luveve)