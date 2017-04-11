Cameroon: Elite One Championship - UMS Loum Tightens Grip

Matches counting for the eighth day of play took place across the country last weekend.

Champions of Cameroon, UMS Loum, have solidified their position at the helm of the classification table of the 2017 National First Division Football championship. They beat Astres of Douala 1-0 in Douala to tighten their grip on the top seat. That was the fourth consecutive victory for UMS since the start of the national championship. UMS of Loum is topping the table with 18 points. They are followed by Eding Sport of Lekié 17 points. Stade Renard is third with 14 points and APEJES of Mfou is fourth with 13 points. Nine games were played with a total of 14 goals scored and no draw recorded at the end of the eight playing day. In the other games Feutcheu beat Lion Blesse 2-1, Eding Sport beat Aigle Royal 1-0, Bamboutos FC out played Colombe 2-1, Stade Renard beat Yong Sport Academy 1-0, Unisport beat New Star 1-0 and Racing Bafoussam thrashed Coton Sport 2-0. In the two games played at the Military Stadium in Yaounde, Canon Yaounde beat Union Sportif of Douala 1-0 and APEJES thrashed against Dragon Yaounde 2-1. In spite of the victory, Canon still has the weakest defence with 11 goals conceded. They now occupy the 10th position on the classification table. The match between Canon Yaounde and Union Douala however ended with discontentment amongst the supporters of Union Douala. According to the officials of the team the referees were partial with their team by refusing them a goal and a penalty. Meanwhile, three teams are already swimming in relegation waters. They are Colombe seven points, New Star six, and Lion Blessé four points. The ninth playing day has been slated for Wednesday April 12, 2017.