Liberia: Nimba, Gedeh Initiative Endorses Gbala for Representative

The Nimba and Grand Gedeh Peace Initiative (NAGPI) has overwhelmingly endorsed the representative bid of Kanio Bai Gbala on the ticket of the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) in electoral district #3 in Montserrado County. NAGPI is a peace-building advocacy institution with more than 5,000 members from the two counties. Speaking to reporters at the weekend, NAGPI president Jackson Fiah Doe Jr. disclosed that the unreserved declaration of support for Atty. Gbala's representative bid is based on his impeccable academic and professional credentials and unshakable commitment to entrench peace between the people of the two counties. Doe urged all well-meaning Liberians in the district to join NAGPI in supporting Atty. Gbala as "he represents the competent, diverse and inclusive face of the new Liberia we are trying to build." Atty. Gbala, who is NAGPI's vice president, is a product of the two counties.

His late mother, Dorisann Toweh-Gbala, was the daughter of Paramount Chief S. Gblorzuo Toweh (deceased) of Toweh Town, Nimba County and sister of Nimba County Representative Ricks Toweh. His father, Bai Mason Gbala, is a retired economist and current political columnist, who hail from Menyeah Town, Grand Gedeh County. NAGPI, seven years ago, staged a massive peace parade in Monrovia, which ended at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium with a call for the two counties to put away their differences and become a united family.

Various leaders, including Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Grand Gedeh County Representative Zoe Emmanuel Pennue, graced the occasion and declared massive support for the initiative. NAGPI, which also worked with Montserrado County Senator George Manneh Weah during his tenure as peace ambassador to advance his official mandate, has provided scholarships and other opportunities to citizens from the two counties as a means of building peace through skills-building initiatives. The NAGPI statement of support was signed by President Doe, Secretary-general Ernest B. Waylee, Assistant Secretary-General Eric Ceekay Sayee, Treasurer Augustus Goanue, Public Relations Officer J. Cephus Miller and chair of the Board of Advisors, Aagon Tingba.