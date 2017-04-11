South Africa: ANC's First Primary Goes Nationwide

Alexander Benedict Cummings, the Alternative National Congress's (ANC) political leader and former Coca Cola chief administrative officer, has emphasized among other priorities the creation of jobs and wealth for all Liberians.

Mr. Cummings, who has been travelling to Maryland, Grand Kru, Sinoe, Rivercess and Grand Bassa counties for his party's national primary and convention, was endorsed for the position of the party's first standard bearer since it came into formation in 2013. He said Liberians should not accept their current condition, rather, demand transformation of their lives from present and future leaders.

According to an ANC release, Mr. Cummings spoke to hundreds of his supporters and members of the party in his home county of Maryland.

He outlined the need for Marylanders and the entire southeastern region of the country to support him as their son based on what he has done in the past which, according to Mr. Cummings, will determine what he will do for them as President if he is elected. "It is always said that to determine what someone will do in the future, you should look at his past records. And as a son of Maryland, and the entire southeast, look at what I have done here and then you will know that I can do something for you in the future," he said.

Cummings outlined contributing L$300,000 for preparation of the Maryland County team and providing over 400 tickets to Marylanders in Monrovia to attend the finals during the just-ended National County Sports Meet, contributing US$5,000 for the reopening of the Harper Radio Station and providing air condition for Phoenix Radio, which is operated by the Tubman University (TU) in Maryland County, as few of the things he has done for the county.

Mr. Cummings acknowledged the importance of computer laboratory in universities, as such, he promised to revamp the computer lab of TU and open a resource center on the same campus as he has done in other universities including the University of Liberia and the African Methodist Episcopal University.

However, the ANC political leader told Marylanders that if they should vote for him, it should not be based on just what he is doing, "because I am not doing it for pay back, rather the decision should based on my qualifications for the presidency."

While in Maryland County, Mr. Cummings met with chiefs, elders, traditional leaders, women and youths groups. He also attended a well-organized dinner held in his honor by the group under the banner, "Citizens United for Cummings."

It can be recalled that the national primary and convention of the ANC started with the people of Montserrado being the first to endorse Mr. Cummings as their standard bearer, followed by Bong, Lofa, Grand Gedeh, Rivercess, Grand Bassa, River Gee, Grand Kru, Sinoe, and Maryland counties, with Nimba, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Gparpolu and Margibi counties remaining.