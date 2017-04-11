Liberia: LFA 1st Division Second Phase Set to Kickoff

Monrovia Club Breweries go against Jubilee, ELWA United vs. LISCR, while Watanga FC take on FC Fassel

Following a two week break after the climax of the first phase of the Liberia Football Association's 1st division league, the second phase will kickoff at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium with 3rd placed Monrovia Club Breweries going against the "Church Boys" of Jubilee on Thursday April 13 at 4:00 pm.

Club Beer, after finishing with 21 points in phase one, will be hoping to reduce the gap between league leaders FC Fassel to four points, while Jubilee, who are in 8th position, will be eager to secure their fifth win of the season. They have won four matches, drew two and lost four, with 15 points out of 11 matches.

The league will continue on Friday when relegation threatened ELWA United hosts undefeated LISCR FC in the first encounter at the ATS.

ELWA United of Paynesville finished in 10th out of the 12 clubs with nine points out of 11 matches, while the "Shipping Boys" of LISCR finished 4th with nine points behind the league leaders.

The first encounter between the two sides in phase one ended in a disappointing one-all draw after LISCR dominated the game, but did not get a goal until ELWA United got the opener that put LISCR on their back-foot that saw them coming from behind to secure a draw.

In the late encounter, Ma-wata-Watanga FC, who are 6th on the league table with 17 points, will be going against league leader FC Fassel.

The match between the two sides in the first phase ended in a goalless draw after both sides refused to find the back of the net.

On Saturday, the last two teams on the league table, LPRC Oilers (11th) and Invincible Eleven (12th) will battle each other in the day's first encounter as both teams fight to secure their second wins in the league.

In their first phase encounter, both sides shared the points after Oilers came from behind to end the game in a 1-1 draw.

Later in the day's second match, Liberia's traditional side Mighty Barrolle will be going against 5th place Keitrace FC at the ATS.