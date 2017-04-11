Liberia: FA Knockout Cup Dates Released

Following a random draw of the 2016/2017 FA Cup at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium, the dates for the scheduled matches have been released by the Liberia Football Association.

According the dates, on April 24, second division side NPA Anchors FC will go against FC Bea Mountain in the day's first encounter, while Margibi based Harbel Athletic will go against title holders Monrovia Club Breweries in the day's second FA Cup match at the ATS.

On Tuesday, April 25, 1st division league strugglers LPRC Oilers will go against Small Town FC in the first encounter at the ATS, while Nimba FC will go against Morris Young Tigers FC in the second match.

In the midweek fixture on April 26, Holders FC will go against Tony FC, while Nimba Kwadoe will battle 1st division side Jubilee FC.

Muscat FC and GAC FC will go against each other in the first encounter of April 27, as LISCR FC and Watanga FC will lock horns in the day's second encounter.

The match between 1st division champions BYC and league leaders FC Fassel, which is the toughest fixture in the FA Cup, is scheduled for the second encounter of Friday, April 28 at the ATS. In the first match, Invincible Eleven will go against Mighty Blue Angels.

The rest of the scheduled matches are as follows:

Monday, May 1, Keitrace FC vs. Mighty Kakata 2pm; and Nimba United vs. JAI FC at 4pm at the ATS.

Tuesday, May 2, Samira FC vs. Mighty Barrolle FC at 2pm at the ATS; and ELWA United FC vs. Freeport FC at 4pm also at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.