Liberia: Court Jails Pakistani Refugee for 'Selling Fake Immigration Documents'

A Pakistani national accused of helping some officers of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) - formerly Bureau of Immigration and Neutralization (BIN) - to illegally sell immigration papers to foreigners, some of whom reside in Liberia, was yesterday sent to jail by the Monrovia City Court.

Mohammed Ad Adal, who lives in the country on a refugee status, was charged with multiple crimes that include issuance of fake immigration documents, economic sabotage and forgery.

Yesterday's decision to send defendant Adal to the Monrovia Central Prison came about when his family members that escorted him the court failed to hire a lawyer to secure his bond, as his crimes qualified him for bail.

He was arrested on March 26 this year following a tipoff to security officers assigned at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County, where he had gone to receive two of his countrymen, Basharat Mahmood and Zaheer Ahmad, who he had invited into the country.

That decision was taken after the LIS alleged that they were authorized by a search warrant from the Careyburg Magisterial Court, outside Monrovia, to arrest Adal.

According to court document, defendant Adal admitted to his crime when he was investigated and later named officer Musa Konneh as the one who supplied him the immigration documents. The whereabouts of Konneh remains unknown.

Adal also had in his possession 'fake immigration papers' for Mohmood and Ahmad that he wanted to use to change their status and date of arrival in the country, the record alleged.

The document further claimed that defendant Adal's action runs contrary to his status as a refugee, but did not say whether he would lose his status.