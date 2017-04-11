Liberia: UL Alumni Donates to Alma Mater

The Alumni Association of the University of Liberia (AAUL) has donated assorted office materials valued at US$11,118 to the administration of the university to help take care of some pressing office needs.

The items donated included two digital Canon copiers, two external hard drives (terabytes), 200 chairs, and printing machines (for labeling the chairs and copiers).

The president of the UL Alumni Association, James S. Davis II, made the donation recently at the Capitol Hill campus of the university.

Mr. Davies also formally launched the project to erect the Alumni Center at the cost of over US$25K. When completed, the center will contain offices, computer labs, conference and reading rooms and other facilities.

He also launched the endowment of scholarships for students in need to the tune of US$5,000.

He said the donation was part of the UL Alumni Fund (ULAFUND), a drive which was launched in April 2016 to raised US$2 million to tackle the financial difficulties the university was faced with.

The ULAFUND will include short, medium and long term approaches, and all funds collected for that purpose will be directed toward faculty and infrastructural development (internet facility, library, laboratory, alumni center, computer labs, electronic processing equipment and scholarships).

Furthermore, the ULAFUND drive is expected to be characterized by presentations underscoring the achievements and challenges of the UL as well as soliciting financial contributions in cash or kind from invited stakeholders and the general public.

"The fund was collected only from alumni in Liberia," Mr. Davis said.

The vice president for Academic Affairs, Dr. Ophelia I. Weeks, on behalf the UL administration, thanked the AAUL for the items donated. She promised to use them for the intended purposes as they were made at a time the university needed the items the most.

The secretary general of the interim leadership of the University of Liberia Student Union (ULSU), James Bernard, termed the AAUL's donation as "a kind gesture."