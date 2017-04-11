Rwanda: Cases of Genocide Denial and Ideology On the Rise

The National Commission for the Fight against the Genocide (CNLG) warns that new cases of genocide denial and genocide ideology are increasingly being reported and many more are likely to be seen during the commemoration period.

According to the commission, incidences of people trivialising or denying the genocide and threats to genocide survivors become more prevalent during the commemoration period which begins on April 7 every year.

The warning by the national commission came in the wake of reports of attacks on genocide survivors and their properties destroyed.

While a 2016 report showed that cases of genocide denial and genocide ideology had gone down in the past 22 years, the executive secretary of CNLG Jean Damascene Bizimana said there are new forms of genocide ideology that should be given attention as the country commemorates 23 years after the genocide.

"We have seen a decline in general cases of genocide ideology and denial over the past 20 years, but we are increasingly registering new forms mainly through social media platforms," said Dr Bizimana.

"One of the new forms of genocide denial and ideology is manifested in the comments sections of news sites, where people disguise themselves with pseudonyms and comment on news articles and spread the genocide ideology and denying the genocide," he said.

He added that while most online genocide deniers and culprits of genocide ideology were mainly people outside the country, it is possible that even people inside the country could disguise themselves to propagate this hate.

"It is a serious concern. People are using online platforms to spread the genocide ideology and disseminate messages of hate. The trend goes up during the commemoration period," said Dr Bizimana, adding that media owners should block such comments.

The role of media in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi was discussed in a media interaction session organised by Rwanda National Police and Rwanda Media Commission and supported by UNESCO and the Swedish Embassy, last week on Monday.

It was noted that the media can, unintentionally or deliberately be a platform for hate speech, genocide ideology and genocide denial, especially with the emergence of social media. Media practitioners were urged to exercise vigilance and responsibility to avoid such cases.

"We urge authorities to treat such cases as cybercrime and track people who use the Internet to deliberately spread information propagating hate speech and the genocide ideology," said Dr Bizimana.

The Inspector-General of Police Emmanuel Gasana said the era of the Internet presents new challenges in policing, because criminals hide behind the cyberwall and use these new forms of media to commit crimes, some of which are cross-border or even international in nature.

"These are the new challenges of modern policing," said Mr Gasana, adding that while efforts were being made to combat cybercrimes, the media must play a role in uncovering such crimes and shedding light on them.

Mr Gasana cautioned those hiding behind technology to commit crimes especially during the commemoration period, and warned them that the police have the capacity to track and arrest them.

According to Cleophas Barore, the chairman of the Rwanda Media Commission, there are plans to have a roundtable of media owners, especially website owners to discuss the challenges presented by online platforms.

"We will have a discussion on this matter and agree on ways of dealing with issues of hate speech and genocide ideology without necessarily taking away these platforms as they allow people to express themselves," said Mr Barore.

Several Kinyarwanda news sites, which attract huge traffic, have found themselves in the spotlight for allowing comments deemed offensive and "dangerous" to pass, some of which are seen as propagating hate.

A 2016 report by CNLG showed that during the 100 days of commemoration last year, 192 people were arrested and charged on suspicion of denying and trivialising the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Some were convicted while others were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The report also showed that over the past 20 years, such cases reduced by 80 per cent though new forms of denial and ideology keep coming up. Dr Bizimana blames this on the law, which he says is not specific and gives judges leeway to hand out lenient sentences.

"Many people commit crimes of genocide denial and propagate the genocide ideology and get away with it because the law says that such crimes are qualified when committed in public and evidence is available," said Dr Bizimana.

"The challenge we have is that such poisonous remarks are usually made between two people, say between a genocide survivor and the person committing the crime and there is no third witness to testify. This is a challenge and we have written to parliament to make amendments in the law, to make it more precise on these issues," he told Rwanda Today.

He said that in some cases, young people born after the genocide have been found guilty of such crimes, meaning that they could be picking the vice from parents, guardians or in schools, something CNLG says is worrying.