Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf to Break Ground for CLSG Project in Sierra Leone

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will lead an array of heads of state of Sierra Leone, Guinea and Cote d'Ivoire to officially break ground for the CLSG interconnection project on the sideline of the ECOWAS summit slated for June 4, 2017, in Monrovia, Liberia.

Heads of State of the ECOWAS will convene a high-level summit in Monrovia, Liberia. On the sideline of this Summit, the official Groundbreaking ceremony of the CLSG interconnection project is being organized.

The exciting milestone event will officially begin the physical constriction of the 1,303 km of transmission line and substations from Cote d'Ivoire into Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

During a courtesy visit with President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Thursday, April 6, 2017, the General Manager of TRANSCO CLSG, Mr. Mohammed Sherif provided progress update on the CLSG Project implementation and other forward-looking activities including the official groundbreaking ceremony of the CLSG project.

Mr. Sherif informed the Liberian leader that six out of nine EPC contracts for the transmission line and substations have been signed.

He assured the President that the CLSG project is on the right track.

He extolled the unwavering support of the Liberian government towards the effective implementation of the CLSG project.

The General Manager further informed that there will be sequential commissioning of the CLSG project lots, and that the final commissioning is expected by December 2019.

The TRANSCO CLSG General Manager also used the occasion to make a formal request for President Sirleaf to conduct the ground-breaking ceremony, seizing the opportunity of the assembly of her colleagues in Liberia.

In response, President Sirleaf welcomed the TRANSCO CLSG delegation to her office including the Country Manager of Liberia, Jerry T. Taylor and the Communication Officer, Sidiki Trawally.

"The CLSG project is very important and will bring a lot of benefits to our people in the sub-region," the President declared.

President Sirleaf maintained that the CLSG project will drive a lot of activities under Liberia's transformation agenda.

Meanwhile, TRANSCO CLSG is collaborating with the relevant agencies of government to ensure the successful outcome of the groundbreaking ceremony.