Liberia: Three Liberian Police Officers Fired for Alleged Armed Robbery

Monrovia — Following a year-long suspension and criminal investigation into accusations of armed robbery, and criminal Conspiracy levied against them by the Major Crime Unit of the Liberia National Police, the LNP have reinstated five of its suspended officers.

The LNP, in a release named those exonerated includes Jesse Harris, former Acting Commissioner of Crime Services Division, Inspector Raffell Wilson, Superintendent, Sam Ballah and Inspector Varney Samah. Assistant Commissioners of Police T. Edwin Swen, and Johnny Dean were reinstated.

Col. C. Clarence Massaquoi, the former Inspector General of Police during his tenure ordered the Major Crime Unit of the Crime Services Department of the Liberia National Police to launch a full-scale investigation into allegation of Police Improprieties levied against some officers of the Crime Services Division on December 2, 2015.

The officers were immediately suspended for time indefinite to face investigation for their alleged involvement in the alleged commissioned of the crimes.

At the same time, the Police has with immediate effect dismissed and ordered the prosecution of three of its officers and an informer of the Police following a year-long investigation by the Ministry of Justice for their alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Police investigative report findings named Officer Emmanuel Wilson, former Chief of Organized Crime, John Kollie former Chief of Anti Robbery, Alexander Jabbeh former Agent of the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Liberia National Police and Daniel Ricks alias MONK, a Police informer.

The three affected officers and the informer have been turned over to the Crime Services Division for processing and subsequent forwarding to court for prosecution in line with the Justice Ministry's recommendations.

Meanwhile Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman has commended the Ministry of Justice for professionally handling the investigation involving the LNP Senior officers.

The Liberian Police Chief called on the affected officers to make use of the court system to exonerate themselves and restore their image, and admonished those reinstated to return with more vigor in serving the people of Liberia.

He warned the returning officers to be focused as his administration will not relent in taking administrative action on any officer that will undermine the Police code of ethics.