Nigeria: Govt Initiates Online Records Update of Public Workers

Abuja — The federal government has begun the Online Records Update of the public servants in the MDAs currently enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

A circular signed on Tuesday by the Head of Civil Service of the (HoS) titled: "Employee Online Records Update and Service-Wide Implementation of the Human Resource (HR) Module of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS)", and issued to all the MDAs, said the move is hinged on the successful pilot implementation in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, which is replicated in the remaining MDAs to pave way for the roll out of the HR Module of IPPIS.

The circular further stated that the web address of the Online Portal www.verification.gov.ngwould be opened for immediate access by the employees of MDAs that have forwarded their structures such as Departments, Divisions, Sections and Units to the OHCSF as earlier directed beginning from April 10 to May 2, 2017.

It added that the MDAs that are yet to forward their structures to the OHCSF to comply to enable their set up on the portal so as to provide immediate access to their employees within the stipulated time frame.