11 April 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Initiates Online Records Update of Public Workers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — The federal government has begun the Online Records Update of the public servants in the MDAs currently enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

A circular signed on Tuesday by the Head of Civil Service of the (HoS) titled: "Employee Online Records Update and Service-Wide Implementation of the Human Resource (HR) Module of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS)", and issued to all the MDAs, said the move is hinged on the successful pilot implementation in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, which is replicated in the remaining MDAs to pave way for the roll out of the HR Module of IPPIS.

The circular further stated that the web address of the Online Portal www.verification.gov.ngwould be opened for immediate access by the employees of MDAs that have forwarded their structures such as Departments, Divisions, Sections and Units to the OHCSF as earlier directed beginning from April 10 to May 2, 2017.

It added that the MDAs that are yet to forward their structures to the OHCSF to comply to enable their set up on the portal so as to provide immediate access to their employees within the stipulated time frame.

Nigeria

Malabu Scandal - Nigerian Parliament to Summon Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

The House of Representatives plans to summon former President Goodluck Jonathan to explain his role in the controversial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.