South Africa: Discipline Mbeki, Motlanthe for Sowing Division - ANC Youth League

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) must institute disciplinary action against former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, the Free State ANCYL said on Tuesday.

The two should not tell ANC MPs to vote against President Jacob Zuma in the National Assembly's debate of a motion of no confidence in Zuma next Tuesday, spokesperson Sello Pietersen told News24.

"It is irresponsible and ill-disciplined for them to say that. It is worse coming from senior members."

In a letter published in The Star on Tuesday, Mbeki said ANC MPs did not have to vote along party lines. MPs had to be the voices of the people of South Africa, not of their political parties.

The ANC had said it would vote against the motion. All opposition parties had said they would vote for it and appealed to ANC MPs to do the same.

Pietersen said Mbeki was being opportunistic and sowing divisions in the ANC when his wisdom was needed the most.

The motion followed Zuma's controversial Cabinet reshuffle on March 30. He appointed 10 new ministers and 10 new deputy ministers. Those he sacked included finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

This led to the country's credit ratings being downgraded to "junk status" by Fitch, and Standard & Poor's.

