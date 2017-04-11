Ghana: GII Engages the Media On OSP

press release

A round table discussion on the proposed creation of the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) has taken place in Accra.

The discussion, which brought together various stakeholders from the media fraternity to share ideas about the creation of the Office of Special Prosecutor, aimed to generate recommendations on the legislative and operational structure of the OSP, taking comparative lessons from other jurisdictions and present to government for consideration.

The Programme also brought on board experts in both legal and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) who made various presentations concerning the operation of the SPO.

It was organized by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) in collaboration with the Center for Democratic Development (CDD) with funding support from Strengthening Action against Corruption (STAAC).

In a presentation, a representative from STAAC, Mr Korieh Doudu, explained how to guarantee the independence of the OSP, the relationship between the OSP and the Attorney General, constitutional protection for the OSP, and its functions and effectiveness.

The meeting recommended that the Special Prosecutor should be totally independent from the state and, for that matter, article 88 of the Constitution must be amended in order to have a Special Prosecutor whose appointment and tenure of office should not be determined or interfered with by the executive arm of government.

The meeting also agreed that there was the need for co-ordination by the Special Prosecutor with other security agencies such as the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and the Police.

Furthermore, it was agreed that the Independent prosecutor should be well-equipped with logistics to enable it deliver effectively.

These and many other recommendations are expected to be presented to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his consideration.

The President had hinted of the creation of the Office of a Special Prosecutor as part of measures to deal with corruption. The move, according to him, was intended to "separate politics from criminal investigations."

Countries such as Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Jamaica were used for comparative review where an office of a Special Prosecutor has been in existence for years.

Source: ISD (Solace Esi Amankwa)