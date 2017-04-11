11 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Coetzee Injury Worry for Lions

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Lions are stressing over the fitness of fullback Andries Coetzee ahead of this Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Stormers in Cape Town.

Coetzee is battling a hamstring injury and he will undergo a fitness test in the week before a decision is made on his availability.

Springbok wing Ruan Combrinck, meanwhile, is expected to be about two weeks away from a return following his lengthy lay-off with a shoulder injury.

Jaco van der Walt (foot, four weeks) and Dylan Smith (shoulder, six months) are the other long-term injuries.

The Lions have lost just once this Super Rugby season while the Stormers, who beat the Chiefs 34-26 this past weekend, are undefeated.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Discipline Mbeki, Motlanthe for Sowing Division - ANC Youth League

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) must institute disciplinary action against former presidents Thabo Mbeki… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.