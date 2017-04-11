The Lions are stressing over the fitness of fullback Andries Coetzee ahead of this Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Stormers in Cape Town.

Coetzee is battling a hamstring injury and he will undergo a fitness test in the week before a decision is made on his availability.

Springbok wing Ruan Combrinck, meanwhile, is expected to be about two weeks away from a return following his lengthy lay-off with a shoulder injury.

Jaco van der Walt (foot, four weeks) and Dylan Smith (shoulder, six months) are the other long-term injuries.

The Lions have lost just once this Super Rugby season while the Stormers, who beat the Chiefs 34-26 this past weekend, are undefeated.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

Source: Sport24