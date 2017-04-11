11 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man Dies As He Attempts to Retrieve Sh3000 From Pit Latrine

By George Munene

A man suffocated to death while trying to retrieve money from a pit latrine in Ngiriambu village, Kirinyaga County.

The victim, 30, and his two friends went down into the pit to remove their neighbour's Sh3,000 that had accidentally dropped.

According to a witness, the woman had promised to share the money with the young men if they recovered the money.

Excited, the men descended into the 50-feet hole and got to the bottom. But as they were searching for the cash they started suffocating due to lack of sufficient oxygen.

On realising the situation was getting worse, they hurriedly started climbing up but the victim got stuck inside.

The survivors raised an alarm, attracting dozens of villagers who embarked on rescue mission.

The shocked villagers tried to rescue the man for but they were unsuccessful.

Police were alerted and they managed to get the body out the latrine.

A villager, Beatrice Muthoni said it took the police six hours to remove the man's body from the latrine.

Kirinyaga police boss Hussein Arur said it was unfortunate hat the young man died painfully.

He said investigations were underway to establish the actual circumstances of the man's death.

