11 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sassagate - As Dark Clouds Gather, Bathabile Dlamini Fires Special Adviser Sipho Shezi

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Minister Bathabile Dlamini's long-time special adviser, Sipho Shezi, has been fired. Shezi was informed of this on Monday, a day after revelations that Dlamini had sent a message to former Social Development DG, Zane Dangor, accusing him and Shezi of conspiring with Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza and a former lover of the minister's of attempting to extort money from businessman Lunga Ncwana. Ncwana, who is a close friend of Dlamini's, is linked to CPS/NET1's original dodgy BEE deal as well as a R85-million cash payout and 12.5% share in CPS to businessman Brian Mosehla in a 2013. By MARIANNE THAMM.

A week before the Constitutional Court ruling on March 17 this year that Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini, as the individual who holds executive political office, had been responsible for the Sassa social grants crisis, Sipho Shezi publicly stated that he believed that the head of the minister as well as other officials "had to roll".

Speaking on March 10 to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the crisis, Shezi said "if somebody had to ask me now, as the special adviser to that minister, whose head must roll, under the circumstances, I would actually say 'yes, my minister's head...

South Africa

Discipline Mbeki, Motlanthe for Sowing Division - ANC Youth League

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) must institute disciplinary action against former presidents Thabo Mbeki… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.