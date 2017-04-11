South Africa: Sassagate - As Dark Clouds Gather, Bathabile Dlamini Fires Special Adviser Sipho Shezi

analysis

Minister Bathabile Dlamini's long-time special adviser, Sipho Shezi, has been fired. Shezi was informed of this on Monday, a day after revelations that Dlamini had sent a message to former Social Development DG, Zane Dangor, accusing him and Shezi of conspiring with Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza and a former lover of the minister's of attempting to extort money from businessman Lunga Ncwana. Ncwana, who is a close friend of Dlamini's, is linked to CPS/NET1's original dodgy BEE deal as well as a R85-million cash payout and 12.5% share in CPS to businessman Brian Mosehla in a 2013. By MARIANNE THAMM.

A week before the Constitutional Court ruling on March 17 this year that Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini, as the individual who holds executive political office, had been responsible for the Sassa social grants crisis, Sipho Shezi publicly stated that he believed that the head of the minister as well as other officials "had to roll".

Speaking on March 10 to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the crisis, Shezi said "if somebody had to ask me now, as the special adviser to that minister, whose head must roll, under the circumstances, I would actually say 'yes, my minister's head...