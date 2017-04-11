South Africa: HIV & TB - New Government Plan Raises Concerns Over Practicalities and Politics

analysis

Amid all the drama affecting the ruling party, it can be easy to overlook the fact that the quotidian work of government must go on. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa played his part in keeping the wheels turning with his recent launch of the National Strategic Plan for HIV, TB and Sexually Transmitted Infections. But activists are concerned that although the plan talks the right talk, it does not provide sufficient details on how the right walk will be walked. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Cyril Ramaphosa was flanked by big shots at the recent launch of the National Strategic Plan for HIV, TB and Sexually Transmitted Infections (NSP). The reduction in HIV infections has been one of the success stories the current South African government relies on in its "good story to tell", so the moment could have been a powerful one. Pity about its timing: the plan was released publicly on 31 March, just hours after President Jacob Zuma's midnight Cabinet reshuffle, thus consigning it to relative obscurity in the news agenda.

What the deputy president was releasing was South Africa's fifth national Aids plan since democracy, described by activist Mark Heywood in these pages last September as "the do-or-die plan....