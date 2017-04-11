Ethiopia: Top Three EPL Sides Maintain Equal Points

Following Saturday's encounters, the top three Ethiopian Premier League football clubs have equal 39 points to take from one up to three places with goal differences.

League leaders Saint George who travelled to Sodo dropped two points as a result of a 1-1 draw with the home side Wolayita Dicha who stand 13th on 23 points from 22 games.

With one match at hand, the league leaders have 39 points to keep the driving seat under their helm.

The pressure from the second and third placed contenders is extremely high this time. Second placed Dedebit beat the bottom side Addis City 3-0 to intensify their pressure for title win. Dedebit had taken the elite league title once.

With 15 points from 21 games Addis Ababa City are languishing at the bottom.

The third placed Sidama Coffee are closely moving to the title with a 2-1 home win over Woldiya City who have 27 points from 22 games.

This was the second year running for Sidama to play for title. Last year they fought to the finish though St. George took title using their weight of experience at the end.

The 3-1 defeat of the fourth placed Coffee by the home side Dire Dawa City forced them to stay where they were on 35 points from 22 games, four points adrift of the top three.

Coffee really missed the chance to close in on the gap to the leaders with one point difference but it was not to be so. The winners Dire Dawa City have now 25 points from equal 22 games. With 8 games to go their (DD) chance of remaining in the elite league is high.

The Ethiopian Commercial Banks effort to avoid relegation is bearing fruit this time after a 2-0 home win over the visiting side Arba Minch City who have 28 points from 21 games. They are now standing in mid table.

Despite the comfortable win Banks remained second from the bottom on 19 points from 22 games.

The fifth placed Adama City continued to drop points after a 1-0 win over the league leaders two weeks ago. Last week they were defeated 1-0 at the hands of Woldiya City and this Saturday they dropped two points after finishing level at 2-2 with Hawassa City who have 28 points from 22 games.

Electric are moving upwards to avoid relegation. For the two times league title winners Electric this was the fourth year running to struggle to avoid relegation. After the Saturday 3-0 win over Mekelakeya, they have now 27 points to stand in the middle of the table.

Losers Mekelakeya are third from the bottom on 21 points from 22 games. Considering the surge of Banks, the danger of relegation is hovering over Mekelakeya.

Fasil City who entertained Jimma Ababuna collected the full three points with a 2-1 win. That gave them a comfortable 32 points to take the 6th place while Jimma have 23 points from equal 22 games.

Both Fasil City and Jimma Ababuna joined the elite league this season.