11 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Tracing SA's Nuclear Leviathan - a Call to Action

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Lauren Hermanus & Brian Kamanzi

Among the most concerning issues burning beneath the current chaos is a controversial nuclear expansion and public procurement programme that, if implemented, will be one of the largest tenders ever issued in South African history. By LAUREN HERMANUS and BRIAN KAMANZI.

In the wake of the recent Cabinet reshuffle issued by President Jacob Zuma, a public furore has erupted and has resulted in a number of high level resignations within Cabinet itself. Allegations of "state capture" lie at the heart of the critique issued by a number of opposition parties, civil society organisations and ordinary South Africans. This is a complex moment in which our collective frustration has laid bare the divisions and contradictions of South Africa's post-apartheid democratic dispensation.

Zuma's presidency has seen the continued hegemony of enterprises rooted in South Africa's colonial era, in tandem with the predatory influence of the Gupta family and its corporations over state institutions and resources. This influence has specific links to high-ranking members of the political elite, most concerning the President himself, and has brought bare the myths, deep divisions and paradoxes that shape our social reality.

The matter of what unites South Africans, with all its unanswered underlying questions, remains critical,...

South Africa

Discipline Mbeki, Motlanthe for Sowing Division - ANC Youth League

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) must institute disciplinary action against former presidents Thabo Mbeki… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.