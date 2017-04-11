South Africa: Tracing SA's Nuclear Leviathan - a Call to Action

analysis

Among the most concerning issues burning beneath the current chaos is a controversial nuclear expansion and public procurement programme that, if implemented, will be one of the largest tenders ever issued in South African history. By LAUREN HERMANUS and BRIAN KAMANZI.

In the wake of the recent Cabinet reshuffle issued by President Jacob Zuma, a public furore has erupted and has resulted in a number of high level resignations within Cabinet itself. Allegations of "state capture" lie at the heart of the critique issued by a number of opposition parties, civil society organisations and ordinary South Africans. This is a complex moment in which our collective frustration has laid bare the divisions and contradictions of South Africa's post-apartheid democratic dispensation.

Zuma's presidency has seen the continued hegemony of enterprises rooted in South Africa's colonial era, in tandem with the predatory influence of the Gupta family and its corporations over state institutions and resources. This influence has specific links to high-ranking members of the political elite, most concerning the President himself, and has brought bare the myths, deep divisions and paradoxes that shape our social reality.

The matter of what unites South Africans, with all its unanswered underlying questions, remains critical,...