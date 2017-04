President Barrow yesterday appointed Fafa Sanyang, former director of Petroleum, as new minister of Energy and Petroleum.

According to a press release from the Office of the President, the appointment of Mr Sanyang took effect yesterday, Monday, 10 April 2017.

The post was vacant since President Barrow assumed office.

The newly appointed Fafa Sanyang holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Sierra Leone and double masters from Canada.