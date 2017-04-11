Gambia: A New Breed of Nams?

With the much-anticipated National Assembly elections concluded, it is now time for the newly-elected National Assembly Members (NAMs) to get to work for the good of the nation, putting aside personal and party differences that are likely to hinder the collegiality that is required for the much-needed and urgent reform of the legislative machinery of the country, and the restoration of its credibility which has been compromised over the past 22 years.

The composition of the new National Assembly provides hope that the challenges that it has to contend with will be confronted with zeal, commitment, patriotic fervor and non-partisan attitudes. For the first time in the history of the nation, we will have a United Democratic Party-led National Assembly, a party that has been anxiously waiting all these years to dominate the country's political arena, but which, unfortunately, has fallen short of the needed two-thirds majority that would have enabled it to dictate and control the affairs of this important organ of government.

We congratulate our new NAMs on their election and pray that they will measure up to the task that awaits them, and to the expectations of the Gambian citizenry, when they take office. We look forward to seeing and hearing vibrant and informed debates, the passing of well-scrutinized bills that put the interest of the nation above all else, and the approval of well-prepared and responsive budgets that will enable meaningful socio-economic development.

The big questions are: Who will the President nominate as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, respectively? Will his nominees be supporters of or affiliated to the majority party in the National Assembly? Will they be persons of integrity, non-partisan, highly educated and sage? Will some of them be women as they constitute the majority in the population? We are waiting to see.

Congratulations once again all elected NAMs.

"We are made wise not by the recollection of our past, but by the responsibility for our future "

George Bernard Shaw