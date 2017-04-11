Liberia: Cummings Vows to Fight Graft When Elected

The Standard Bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander B. Cummings, has vowed to fight corruption when elected president in October 2017.

Speaking upon his endorsement by the Grand Bassa Chapter of the ANC to contest on the party's ticket in the October 2017 Legislative and Presidential elections in Buchanan over the weekend, Cummings assured partisans that his fight against corruption when elected will be huge.

He noted that the fight against this public menace under his leadership will begin with corrupt public officials, noting that this will create the space for huge development in Liberia.

"Corruption has eaten up the sweet taste of the nation accompanied by the high rate of unemployment, poor health and educational systems, among other challenges," he asserted.

In remarks, the ANC's Bassa chapter through County Chairman Larry Tunney cited contributions of the ANC political leader to Liberia as well as his leadership ability as reasons for their support to his presidential bid.

Cummings, who was elected on white ballot as Standard Bearer of ANC in Montserrado, River Gee, Sinoe, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Lofa, Bomi and Grand Bassa counties, also disclosed plans to boost the country's educational system by increasing the salaries of public school teachers and strengthening the curriculum by laying emphasis on technical vocational education.