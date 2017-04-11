10 April 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Tehmeh Nudges Sanoyea Citizens to Embrace Skills Academy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Philip T. Singbah

Deputy Information Minister Andrew Tehmeh is encouraging citizens and residents of Sanoyea District in Bong County to embrace the construction of the first professional and skills development academy in the district.

Minister Tehmeh said for too long the district has been neglected in terms of development and as such he wants the citizens, especially the youths, to take ownership of the project.

Tehmeh said essential livelihood development programs for the youthful population of Liberia are crucial to the country's transformation agenda, and encouraged young people to take advantage of every opportunity in order to contribute to their communities positively.

"Young people must be at the center of the Agenda for Sustainable Development and must be bolstered by robust national policies and innovative solutions to the challenges they face," he pointed out.

He noted that the project represents an opportunity for transformation and as such, the young people of the district should make use of it in order to be in the driver's seat of the change they seek, stressing, "The youth must be the first generation to end poverty."

The Information Ministry official wants parents and other national stakeholders to work together to harness the innovative spirit of young people in addressing youth development and unemployment across the country.

He opined that young people are three times more likely to be jobless than adults because many lack basic literacy and numeracy skills that could allow them get jobs.

He said young people nowadays are more interested in issues that affect them, including access to education, gender inequality, unemployment and pandemics, adding, "Youth unemployment remains a major challenge...there is need for training, job creation and the promotion of young entrepreneurship."

Tehmeh called on the youth of the district to join efforts with Youth Crime Watch Liberia to ensure the speedy completion of the center.

He thanked the government of Japan for accepting the proposal to construct the facility in Sanoyea and pledged the Liberian Government's commitment to continuously explore opportunities from its partners to empower Liberian youths across the country.

Liberia

Gender Ministry Launches Girls Ebola Support Project

The Ministry of Gender Children Social Protection with funding from the World Bank has for the first time launched the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.