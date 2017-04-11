Liberia: Tehmeh Nudges Sanoyea Citizens to Embrace Skills Academy

Deputy Information Minister Andrew Tehmeh is encouraging citizens and residents of Sanoyea District in Bong County to embrace the construction of the first professional and skills development academy in the district.

Minister Tehmeh said for too long the district has been neglected in terms of development and as such he wants the citizens, especially the youths, to take ownership of the project.

Tehmeh said essential livelihood development programs for the youthful population of Liberia are crucial to the country's transformation agenda, and encouraged young people to take advantage of every opportunity in order to contribute to their communities positively.

"Young people must be at the center of the Agenda for Sustainable Development and must be bolstered by robust national policies and innovative solutions to the challenges they face," he pointed out.

He noted that the project represents an opportunity for transformation and as such, the young people of the district should make use of it in order to be in the driver's seat of the change they seek, stressing, "The youth must be the first generation to end poverty."

The Information Ministry official wants parents and other national stakeholders to work together to harness the innovative spirit of young people in addressing youth development and unemployment across the country.

He opined that young people are three times more likely to be jobless than adults because many lack basic literacy and numeracy skills that could allow them get jobs.

He said young people nowadays are more interested in issues that affect them, including access to education, gender inequality, unemployment and pandemics, adding, "Youth unemployment remains a major challenge...there is need for training, job creation and the promotion of young entrepreneurship."

Tehmeh called on the youth of the district to join efforts with Youth Crime Watch Liberia to ensure the speedy completion of the center.

He thanked the government of Japan for accepting the proposal to construct the facility in Sanoyea and pledged the Liberian Government's commitment to continuously explore opportunities from its partners to empower Liberian youths across the country.