10 April 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pakistani Refugee, 32, Arrested On Multiples Charges

By Comfort M. Johnson

The Bureau of Immigration has arrested, charged and forwarded to the Monrovia City Court a 32-year-old Pakistani Refugee living in Liberia for alleged forgery, issuance of deceptive documents, and economic sabotage.

Defendant Mohammed A. Adal was on March 26 arrested at the Roberts International Airport, where he had escorted two Pakistanis, Basharat Mahmood and Zahee Ahmad, who he invited to Liberia.

The defendant was on Monday arraigned before the court to answer to the charges levied against him.

The report stated that the defendant hosted the two Pakistanis and subsequently issued fake immigration documents to them to travel abroad.

The reports indicated that during the search ordered by the Careysburg Magisterial Court, they found in Adal's possession fake immigration documents bearing changes of status and date stamps, which he issued to foreigners.

During the investigation, he admitted and confessed that the instruments found in his possession were given to him by Musa Konneh, an Immigration officer to be identified, which he uses always to accomplish his aim.

According to the report, the defendant's action is a contravention of the law governing his status as a refugee in Liberia.

He is currently in detention awaiting court trial.

