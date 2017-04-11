Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Visits 'The Liberian Market Place'

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has visited "The Liberian Market Place" on 8th Street, Sinkor in Monrovia to formularize herself with ongoing activities and promote Liberian business.

The Liberian leader was met on arrival and taken on a guided tour by Commerce and Industry Minister Axel Addy.

She interacted with most of the Liberian entrepreneurs there in an effort to encourage them.

"The Liberia Marketplace" at the Nancy B. Doe Market in Sinkor is an initiative of the Commerce Ministry intended to help farmers bring their goods to the market.

On the second and last Saturday of each month, vegetable farmers bring their goods there for sale.

The initiative is also aimed at creating access to market for farmers because if they have no access to market, their produce will not sell, thereby frustrating their efforts.

"The Liberia Market Place" occupies the yard and top floor of the Nancy Doe Market with the vegetable component in the yard while those making up some of the country's best100 businesses are on the top floor of the building.