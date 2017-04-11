Liberia: Justice Ministry Relaxes Curfew in Gbarnga

The Justice Ministry has temporally lifted the curfew imposed in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Bong County Attorney Wilkins Nah told the Liberia News Agency that 14 pre-trial detainees and seven convicts escaped from the prison during the jail break.

Attorney Nah said although none of the 21 escapees have been arrested, the curfew has been relaxed to enhance the free movement of people, goods and services in and around Gbarnga.

He pointed out that while the temporary suspension of the curfew is being monitored by the joint security in the county, motorcyclists have been strongly warned not to ply the streets after 10:00 pm.

He said night clubs and other business centers will now be allowed to operate during the night and that residents of the city and its environs can move about but must be prepared to identify themselves whenever they encounter the police.

Attorney Nah explained that there are numerous reports about motorcyclists transporting criminals in different parts of Gbarnga to terrorize peaceful citizens during the night.

He said it has been difficult to arrest any of the escapees because prison records show that many of the inmates have relatives in and around Gbarnga.

"While these reports are being investigated by the police and other security institutions in the county, we are closely working with the Liberia Motor Transport Union Bong Branch and the Commercial Motor Transport Union, including private bike owners, to ensure compliance in ensuring the safety of our people," Attorney Nah said.

"The Police Support Unit at the Regional Justice and Security Hub here in Gbarnga is supporting the local police detachment in the ongoing search operations for these escapees; we are also in contact with the joint securities in Nimba, Lofa, Margibi, and Grand Bassa to ensure that these inmates are arrested.

"All we want from our people is maximum cooperation, especially in providing information on the movement of strange people in their communities," Attorney Nah pointed out.

Meanwhile, Attorney Nah has confirmed an armed robbery attack in the Goll Farm Community around Cuttington University main campus in Suakoko District, Bong County.

He told LINA that the home of ECOBANK's Cuttington branch manager was robbed Thursday night, with several valuables taken away.

He said the perpetrators of the robbery are suspected to be some of the same people who escaped prison.

Following the armed robbery in Goll Farm, several residents of Gbarnga and its environs expressed fear on local radio talk shows in the county and called for a more coordinated and concerted effort to arrest the criminals.