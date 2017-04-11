Liberia: MIA Training 35 CSC Staff in Zwedru

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has started a week-long training for staff of the Grand Gedeh County Service Center (CSC) in Zwedru City.

The training of a total of 35 CSC staff is one of the first steps to the formal opening of the Grand Gedeh County Service Center which is expected to be performed by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Friday, April 14.

A release from the Internal Affairs Ministry says staffs being trained are employees drawn from Ministries, Agencies and Commissions who were already on payroll and operating in the county.

The training exercise is intended to build core skills of the staff on the tasks to be performed at the CSC and to ensure that the staff understand their roles within the deconcentration process.

The County Service Center is a one-stop shop for the issuance of documentation services relating to certificates, permits and licenses, among others.

When opened, some of the services to be offered at the County Service Center include traditional and western marriage certificates, business registration, transport-related services and psychosocial services.

Already, Government and partners have opened County Service Centers in Grand Bassa, Margibi, Nimba, Gbarpolu, Grand Cape Mount and Bomi Counties.

Implementation of the Liberia Decentralization Support Program is being carried out by the Liberian Government with funding from the European Union, Swedish Government, USAID, UNMIL and UNDP.