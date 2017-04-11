Liberia: Sanoyea to Get Professional Skills Complex

A non-governmental organization, Youth Crime Watch Liberia (YCWL), plans to construct a modern professional and skills development academy complex in Sanoyea Town, Bong County.

Speaking to the Liberia News Agency during the ground breaking ceremony over the weekend, YCWL Executive Director Zou D. Taylor said construction of the complex is being financed by the Government of Japan through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects in Liberia.

Taylor, who put the cost of the project at a little over US$83,000, said it will comprise of a training center, staff quarter and a child care facility.

He said when completed, the academy will offer skills training programs for both adults and youths in Sanoyea District and other parts of Bong County.

Taylor named some of the training programs as small enterprise development, financial management and credit return, adult literacy, creation of employment opportunities, entrepreneurship, volunteerism, women empowerment, and the fight against gender disparities as well as carpentry, masonry, plumbing and agriculture, among others.

The YCWL executive said the construction of the academy follows a comprehensive assessment conducted through a series of trainings for over 550 women in Sanoyea District.

He explained that the women were trained in financial management and business development and were also provided money to boost their various village savings and loan programs in the district.

Taylor said the assessment found that many residents, especially the women and youth groups, are eager to acquire skills training to improve their livelihoods and adequately contribute to the development of their communities.

He lauded the Japanese Government for the financial support to the project and Deputy Information Minister Andrew Tehmeh who, he said, was involved in all stages of the process to get the needed donor support for the construction of the training center in Sanoyea Town.

Meanwhile, citizens of the district have thanked Youth Crime Watch Liberia, the Japanese Government and Minister Tehmeh for taking the professional and skills development academy complex to Sanoyea District.

Speaking on behalf of the citizens, the District Commissioner Milton Varney and Paramount Chief Moses Kaine said they were grateful for such development initiative in their district.