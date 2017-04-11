Liberia: IAA Extends Coverage to Six Ministries, Agencies - Report

The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has extended its coverage to six additional ministries and agencies, an MFDP report has said.

The Ministry's 2016 annual report did not identify the ministries and agencies, but said the expansion now brings to 53 the number of entities where the IAA is deployed to ensure adequate internal control.

It noted that the six are in addition to the four county treasuries established in Bong, Nimba, Margibi and Grand Bassa counties.

The report stated that the agency has meanwhile launched a renewed effort to strengthen payroll control operations in order to vigorously vet payrolls at each ministry and agency.

In furtherance of the IAA's efforts to automate internal audit processes, the agency organized a two-week "PENTANA" application training for sector heads and audit directors to create a class of trained auditors who will transfer knowledge to junior auditors, the report stated.

It said the training, which comprised customization of software, is to help improve audit performance and reporting.

The report, however, noted that the development of "PENTANA" has been faced with internet connectivity challenges in those ministries and agencies, thereby limiting its usage.