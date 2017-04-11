Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Says Mother Brownell 'Outstanding Advisor, Great Woman'

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said the late Mary N. Brownell was "an outstanding advisor who guided her very well and sometimes criticized her through letters received from her."

"Mother Brownell inspired me and lots of women in Liberia by impacting our lives," the Liberian leader asserted.

She said the late Mother Brownell played a leading role in peace building efforts in Liberia and the world recognized what she had done.

President Sirleaf noted that though Mother Brownell is gone, her life still lives on, stressing, "Mother's life lives on; it lives on through every woman of Liberia in what they do, and what they say; how they act; how they prepare themselves; how they behave."

"It lives on in every young girl who goes to school and aspires to be a leader; who can go back and read what she has done and be inspired and motivated to be able to achieve what they see in life," the Chief Executive added.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement Saturday at the Funeral Service over the remains of the late Mother Mary Nema Brownell at the Trinity Cathedral on Broad Street in Monrovia.

The late Mary Nema Brownell died on Tuesday, March 14, at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Sinkor, Monrovia at the age of 88. President Sirleaf described the late Mother Brownell as "one of the greatest women Liberia has produced," likening her role models like Angie Brooks-Randolph, Madam Nehn Suakoko, and D. Musulyn Cooper.

She consoled the bereaved family and encouraged them to take solace in the Lord and in His strength because God did not bring them this far to leave them alone.

For her part, Foreign Minister Marjon V. Kamara, who paid tribute on behalf of the Government of Liberia, described the fallen peace activist as a national loss and one of Liberia's foremost women advocates.

"She served her country diligently with truthfulness, decency and commitment," she pointed out.

Rev. Canon James B. Sele, Dean, Trinity Cathedral, who spoke on the theme: "The Mark of a Successful Christian Life: Faith and Service" - described the late peace icon as a 'humbled servant and humanitarian.'

He said the life of the deceased impacted the Church and her environment meaningfully - offering her time, life and services to the advancement of God's work and humanity.

She was buried at the Brownell Family Cemetery in Cinta Township, Margibi County attended by hundreds of family members, government officials and community dwellers, among others.

Prior to her death, the late Mary Brownell served as former Commissioner, National Elections Commission (NEC); Founder and Former National Chairperson, Liberian Women's Initiatives (LWI); a women's organization that fought for the rights and participation of women during the Liberian war, and the immediate end of the war.

Madam Brownell was a 1960 graduate of the University of Liberia in Elementary Education.

She hailed from Maryland County, received M.Sc. Degree in School Supervision from San Francisco University in the United States of America. LINA PR/PTK